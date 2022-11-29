FIVE TEAM ZIM MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE IN MALAWI

TWO athletes, a gymnast and a swimmer together with three officials have tested positive for Covid-19 following an antigen screening this afternoon in Malawi.
The two are part of the 205 athletes who are scheduled to
participate in the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games set to run from
Friday to December 11.
They, together with the three officials are asymptomatic
and will undergo PCR tests after 24 hours for confirmation.
While face masks are not mandatory at the Nalikule Games
Village where Zimbabwe, Angola and Malawi are staying, medical officials from
Zimbabwe have recommended that Team Zimbabwe always put them on.
Zimbabwe will contest in 12 sporting disciplines including
athletics, basketball, boxing, gymnastics, taekwondo, judo, swimming, netball,
tennis, eSports, athletics VI and volleyball. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment