FIVE TEAM ZIM MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE IN MALAWI

TWO athletes, a gymnast and a swimmer together with three officials have tested positive for Covid-19 following an antigen screening this afternoon in Malawi.

The two are part of the 205 athletes who are scheduled to participate in the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games set to run from Friday to December 11.

They, together with the three officials are asymptomatic and will undergo PCR tests after 24 hours for confirmation.

While face masks are not mandatory at the Nalikule Games Village where Zimbabwe, Angola and Malawi are staying, medical officials from Zimbabwe have recommended that Team Zimbabwe always put them on.

Zimbabwe will contest in 12 sporting disciplines including athletics, basketball, boxing, gymnastics, taekwondo, judo, swimming, netball, tennis, eSports, athletics VI and volleyball. Herald