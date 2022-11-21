FIRST FEMALE AIR VICE MARSHAL APPOINTED

AIR Force of Zimbabwe senior officer Winnie Mandeya yesterday made history as she took oath as Zimbabwe Defence Forces first woman to reach the rank of Air Vice Marshal, a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces.
As she assumed her new role, she committed herself to work
for the well-being of Zimbabweans, especially on issues affecting women, their
empowerment and inclusion.
She was promoted along with fellow Air Commodore Patrick
Moyo. The promotions are effective from July 1 and August 1 respectively.
Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio
Sibanda handed over the new insignia of her new rank AVM Mandeya.
President Mnangagwa made the promotion in terms of the
Defence Act, which gives the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe
Defence Forces the right, when acting on the advice of the Defence Minister who
acts on the advice of a force commander, to promote or temporarily appoint an
officer to a higher rank.
Congratulating the promoted air vice marshals, General
Sibanda said the elevation demonstrated the trust that the President had in the
officers.
“The elevation means a higher responsibility that demands
good judgment, discipline, loyalty and hard work,” he said.
“I welcome you aboard to the new level of command. You are
commanders in the new level and this came after your hard work that you have
brewed into the system in the organisation and through the recommendation of
the commander, that the President saw it fit for you to be promoted.
“There is that expectation which is supposed to come from
you and you should always bear in mind that there are subordinates who are
under you and your commanders contributed to your promotion,” said General
Sibanda.
AVM Mandeya said it was impressive to note that the ZDF was
walking the talk in the upliftment of women even calling for more inclusion of
women in all spheres.
“It should be our combined endeavour to sustain growth of
women involvement and ensure that it is socially inclusive. We must ensure that
every section of our society, particularly the disadvantaged, are equal
partners in, and beneficiaries of the development process,” she
said.
In an admission that her military career has been sudden
and unexpected, AVM Mandeya said she knew what awaited her.
“I am fully aware of the great responsibilities placed on
my humble shoulders. I will continue to do the best like I have done before,”
she said.
AVM Moyo thanked the ZDF command for the recognition and
pledged to remain loyal to both the organisation and the country.
The promotion comes a few weeks after President Mnangagwa
promoted four AFZ group captains to the rank of air commodore, 10 wing
commanders to group captain, 20 squadron leaders to wing commanders and three
Zimbabwe National Army colonels to the rank of brigadier-general, equivalent to
Air Commadore in the AFZ. Herald
