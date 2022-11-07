FATHER RAPES THREE KIDS FOR RITUALS, FLEES TO SA

A KADOMA monster, disguised as a father, has left his wife in shock after raping his three minor children for ritual purposes.
The man, who has since skipped the border to South Africa, shocked his wife after the
children, aged between 12 and 16, revealed the sickening levels of abuse.
The mother said she was at a loss for words to describe the
evil committed by her rogue husband.
“Baba ngavasungwe,” she told H-Metro.
“I reported the matter to the police when my children told
me about this issue. The children need help since the 16-year-old is not going
to school, plus anombofenta nekufunga.
“I only found out about this issue this month after the
father had a problem with the 16-year-old, who then left home to stay with her
sister. I didn’t even know why she
left.”
She added: “After he noticed kuti mwana atiza, after a
week, he then said he was going to South Africa to look for another job. Since
he is self-employed, ndakangoti it’s fine. I then called her sister and told her that her
dad had gone to South Africa.
“My daughter then said she is coming back home. When she
returned, she revealed that her father had been sleeping with her since she was
in Grade 2, and now she is 16 years vachingodaro.
“One day, I went to church, kamwe kacho kane 12 years
kakuda kurara nekamukomana kane 8 years.
“Kabva kauya kachindiudza kuti ndozvandaiitwa na daddy. So,
I reported the matter to the police and they were medically examined and sadly
vese were found to have been violated.”
She said her husband even has the cheek to ask her to bring
the youngest daughter to South Africa.
“This man must be arrested. Imagine kushaya nyadzi, he slept with the last
born, hanzi tisiye uyu ane 16 years achishupika since she gave him a hard time.
“Hanzi aida kuti ndisungwe. He should be arrested and the children need
counselling. The children say he wanted to make money through kuromba.
“Maybe, it was kuromba, you know when we talk about
spiritual attacks, maybe vana vanga vakatoshandisirwa mushonga yekusimbisa
hana, kuvhara njere.”
He attacked the kids, according to the mother, when she
wasn’t home.
“They say he would sleep with them each time I went to
church or funeral wakes. He knew I love praying and we would have altercations
with him about why he didn’t want me to go to church.
“We have no money to talk about, kungori kushinha chete, a
cruel soul. Tikatowana food toti Mwari kudzwai, this is shocking to me.” H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment