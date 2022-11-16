EXAM LEAK : TOP COP GETS BAIL

PROVINCIAL police intelligence officer Superintendent Vigai Maunganidze, who is accused of leaking University of Zimbabwe (UZ) law degree examination paper has been granted $50 000 bail by deputy chief magistrate Tranos Utawashe.
Maunganidze, who is being represented by Josephine Sande
and Marble Tarugarira, was told not to interfere with State witnesses and not
to use the cellphone line which he allegedly used to send the examination
paper.
He was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
(Zacc) officers on Friday last week.
In opposing bail, Zacc investigating officer Tafadzwa
Chivavarika said Maunganidze had shown capacity to interfere with
investigations after he allegedly phoned a witness, Farai Madombi, to delete
the examination paper which he had sent via WhatsApp from his mobile phone.
Madombi was identified as a member of the Defence ministry.
Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu was in support of the Zacc
officer in denying the accused bail.
But Maunganidze's lawyer Sande told the court that the Zacc
investigating officer had failed to submit evidence of the leaked examination
paper.
She said the document submitted in court as an exhibit was
different from the one in Madombi's phone.
Allegations were that on October 31 this year, the accused
obtained a UZ Faculty of Law examination paper of Administrative Local
Government Law for 2nd-year students.
The paper was supposed to be written on November 3 and the
accused was one of the students.
It is alleged that Maunganidze shared the leaked paper via
WhatsApp with Madombi, who was a third-year Bachelor of Substantive Laws
student at UZ.
It is alleged that on November 1, Madombi sat for the
Company Law examination at UZ, where some students were caught cheating and
were disqualified.
After the examination, Zanu PF director of information
Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Madombi’s classmate, approached the accused and discussed the
exam paper they had written.
Mugwadi complained about the examination paper leakage and
said he would raise a complaint with the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science
and Technology Development minister.
Madombi allegedly shared the leaked Administrative and
Local Government Law exam paper with Mugwadi via WhatsApp.
Mugwadi immediately notified UZ authorities who confirmed
the paper as the one that was to be written by 2nd-year Bachelor of Substantive
Laws on November 3, 2022.
The University then issued a notice to cancel the exam.
The State alleges that Maunganidze unlawfully obtained and
intentionally leaked the examination paper, adding that his actions dented the
credibility of UZ. Newsday
