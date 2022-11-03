EX BANKER SELLING PROPERTIES TO PAMPER SMALL HOUSE : ESTRANGED WIFE

FORMER CBZ boss has been accused by his estranged wife of feigning stage 4 cancer illness to sell family property and fund a luxurious lifestyle for his new girlfriend.

Makuvise’s wife Clarieta Makuvise submitted in court WhatsApp chats exposing the former CBZ boss in a case she has filed for divorce.

The girlfriend, Tsuu Machingura, is a friend of Makuvise’s daughter.

Makuvise and Machingura have been living together in Harare at a time his estranged wife thought he was in Dubai for medical examination.

Clarieta approached the High Court seeking to stop her estranged husband from selling any of their other properties after discovering that he was in Harare.

She also slapped Machingura with an adultery lawsuit.

In her application, Clarieta said she was married to Makuvise for more than 30 years before he left her in 2019 for another woman after having acquired property worth US$20 million placed in a joint estate during their happier days.

In her court application, Clarieta said after leaving her, Makuvise lied that he was ill with stage 4 cancer and needed to undergo expensive procedures abroad.

Court papers show Makuvise made her wife sell two of their properties for his alleged treatment.

Clarieta averred she got suspicious after being told by friends and family members that they had met Makuvise in the country having fun.

“This was embarrassing particularly because at church I would request prayers for my husband, and yet some church members would meet him healthy and very active in social places in Zimbabwe which was inconsistent with a person suffering from stage four cancer and purporting to be in Dubai,” said Clarieta.

This prompted her to conduct her own investigations and discovered that her estranged husband had traditionally married Machingura and was living a lavish lifestyle including vacation trips abroad. Makuvise denied ever lying to Clarieta arguing that she had told the court hearsay stories.

“I never engaged in asset stripping or misrepresentation as to the state of my health. All the properties sold were sold in consultation with the applicant (Clarieta), where necessary. I have never been married to anyone other than the applicant,” Nyasha submitted. Newsday