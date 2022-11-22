ED TO DELIVER SONA AT NEW PARLY

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today deliver his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) when he officially opens the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament and sets the Government’s legislative agenda for the coming session.
The President will address a joint sitting of both the
National Assembly and Senate at the imposing and magnificent six-storey New
Parliament Building in Mount Hampden that was constructed under a Chinese grant
in a show of strong bilateral relations rooted in close ties between the two
countries.
An address to Parliament by the Head of State and
Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is consistent
with Section 140 of the Constitution, which reads:
“The President may at any time address either the House of
Parliament or a joint sitting of both Houses.”
Further, Section 140 (4) which reads: “At least once a year
the President must address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the
state of the nation, and the Speaker and the president of the Senate must make
the necessary arrangements for Parliament to receive such an address.”
Although the SONA is taking place at the New Parliament
Building, Government spokesperson Mr Nick Mangwana said today’s event is not an
official opening of the iconic new Parliament.
“His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa will deliver the
State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the New Parliament Complex in Mt Hampden
on 23/11/22 (today),” he said.
“Please note, this is not the official opening of the
building. That will happen on a day to be announced in the future.”
Apart from the SONA, the 2023 national budget will also be
presented at the New Parliament building by the Minister of Finance and
Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, tomorrow.
The President’s SONA is expected to touch on the
accomplishments, difficulties, vision, and the legislative agenda of his
Government in the wake of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament’s
conclusion.
On the legislative front, there are several unfinished
Bills and motions that have been scheduled.
This will also apply to the Electoral Amendment Bill, which
was gazetted last week and seeks to relax voting laws by removing the demand
for evidence of residency when registering to vote.
A few unfinished bills are the Judicial Laws Amendment
Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill, and Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO)
Amendment Bill.
In his speech, President Mnangagwa is also expected to
announce additional Bills that are intended to either further the government’s
modernisation and industrialisation agenda, which will see an upper middle
income economy by 2030 and be underpinned by the National Development Strategy
1, or to align laws with the Constitution.
Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, said the two
events at the New Parliament Building are strictly by invitation.
“Members of the public are advised that the two events will
be broadcast live on mainstream media, as well as on Parliament of Zimbabwe’s
social media platforms.
“Members of the public will also be able to follow
proceedings on giant screens that will be mounted in the Africa Unity Square.”
Festooned with breathtaking furniture, top-notch gadgets,
and a motley of chambers, the majestic building is only but one of several
other projects that the Second Republic has embarked on, and embodies
Zimbabwe’s belief in constitutionalism through the separation of powers
principle. Herald
