ED FIGHTS FACTIONALISM



PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have pacified his deputy Constantino Chiwenga by picking some of his close lieutenants into the central committee to stop factionalism.

There was speculation that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s relation was strained going into congress after the Zanu PF leader’s loyalists were picked to lead women and youth leagues.

There were no signs of infighting when the congress was held last week and Mnangagwa was endorsed as the Zanu PF 2023 presidential candidate with Chiwenga singing his praises.

Zanu PF insiders said Mnangagwa was able to play the balancing act by consulting his deputy in some of the party's crucial decisions.

They said some of the 10 members who were appointed into the central committee were Chiwenga’s close allies.

Mnangagwa appointed 10 central committee members, one from each province respectively.

Some of the Chiwenga’s allies appointed into the central committee include Michael Madanha from Mashonaland East.

Madanha is a former deputy transport minister and former Zimbabwe National Road Administration chairperson.

Miriam Chikukwa, former minister of State in Harare, is reportedly in Chiwenga’s camp alongside Angelina Tongogara, widow to the late Zanla commander Josiah Tongogara.

“Mnangagwa is playing the balancing act when making some decisions by consulting his deputy in some decisions in the party, we noted some Chiwenga allies in the central committee which was appointed by Mnangagwa,” said the source

In an interview yesterday, Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have worked together for almost 47 years.

“Do you know that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have worked together for almost 47 years and comrade Kembo Mohadi almost 45 years?

“They have an institutional memory,” Mutsvangwa said

“They have been consulting each other for a long time.

“The fact that Chiwenga is in the presidium is also consulted, l can even drive to Chiwenga and Mohadi’s house without making any call and even cook there.”

Mnangagwa is yet to appoint the secretary for youth affairs amid reports of intense jockeying by various party officials eyeing the position.

Addressing delegates at the congress, Mnangagwa said he was still making some consultations.

Several names have been thrown in the hat for the post.

Information Communication and Technology minister Jenfan Muswere, Sports deputy minister Tinotenda Machakaire, former youth boss Lewis Mathuthu and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe are reportedly vying for the post. Standard