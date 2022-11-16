DRIVER STEALS 30 TONNES OF SPAGHETTI

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday answering to charges of theft of trust property after he allegedly stole a 30-tonne truck of foodstuffs.
Benjamin Muringani appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr
Dennis Mangosi, who heard that on Sunday, Muringani was given a truckload of 30
tonnes of Mega spaghetti in Mutare, which he was supposed to deliver in Harare.
Muringani then departed Mutare driving the truck which was
under a vehicle tracking system.
It is alleged that along the way, he hatched a plan to
steal the goods and tampered with the vehicle tracking device.
Instead of driving straight to Harare, Muringani turned
into Goromonzi Road, where he unhooked the trailer from the horse.
He then drove the truck horse back into Harare- Mutare
highway, where he dumped it near Tarisa Road in Ruwa.
To cover up for the offence, Muringani filed a report of
robbery at St Mary’s Police Station. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment