DNA TESTS ORDERED AS PERPETRATORS DENY CHARGES

DNA tests (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) will be performed on the child of an 8-year-old Kambira girl after she delivers as two teenage step-brothers accused of raping her deny the charges.
Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyono visited the minor at a safe house where she is
under medical surveillance.
She said a DNA test will prove if one of the two
step-brothers is the father.
“The ministry will be briefing the nation as we go on
because my officers are working closely with the social development
department,” she said.
The two 17-year-old teenage boys have been arrested and
released into the custody of their parents pending investigations. Herald
