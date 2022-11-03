DEALER ACQUITTED OF WIFE BASHING, FACES INDECENT ASSAULT CHARGE

HARARE dealer Munyaradzi Chauraya, who torched a storm on social media for allegedly sexually assaulting his second wife’s two-year-old daughter, is back in court today for trial commencement.

Chauraya is facing indecent assault charges.

He appeared before magistrate Tranos Utahwashe, who rolled over the matter to today, because the trial magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka was unavailable yesterday.

Chauraya has been acquitted of assaulting his estranged wife by magistrate Caroline Matanga.

In her ruling, Matanga said there were serious contradictions between the two State witnesses as the complainant downplayed the part she played in the incident.

“She gave the impression that she was under imminent attack, but she went and smashed the accused’s car, which isn’t consistent with someone under attack.

“In a holistic analysis, the court doesn’t believe the complainant’s evidence as she proved to be an untruthful witness.

“Accused is found not guilty,” she said.

In the child abuse case, the court heard that on May 27, Chauraya allegedly made the child touch and play with his private parts.

He was naked and recorded a video which he shared with four contacts on WhatsApp.

On June 18, the child’s mother shared the video with the child’s father, who made a police report leading to Chauraya’s arrest.

The child’s parents were warned to appear in court for trial commencement next month.

Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State. H Metro