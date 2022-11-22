COUPLE DROWNS INFANT IN A BUCKET

POLICE have arrested a Sanyati couple on allegations of killing a nine-month-old infant from the wife’s previous relationship.
The couple is said to have drowned the child in a bucket of
water and buried the body in a shallow grave.
Pelagia Jakaza, 19, and her husband, Boniface Mberengwa,
23, are alleged to have connived to murder the baby from her previous
relationship.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, said the couple committed the heinous act on November 9.
“On November 19, ZRP Sanyati acted on a tip-off and
arrested Pelagia Jakaza and her husband, Boniface Mberengwa for a case of
murder in which they allegedly conspired to kill Pelagia Jakaza’s
nine-month-old child sired from a previous relationship by drowning the victim
in a bucket of water,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.
“The two buried the remains in a shallow grave on an
anthill at Mapfuti Village, Sanyati.
“Police recovered the bucket used in drowning the victim
and exhumed the body.”
Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of unlawful
termination of pregnancy in which a human foetus was found at the Stodart
grounds dumpsite in Mbare.
Cases of child abuse are now rampant in Zimbabwe.
The murder and abortion come against the backdrop of
sickening cases, including one in which a nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl
recently gave birth, after being repeatedly raped.
Two 17-year-old boys from Bindura were also arrested for
raping and impregnating an eight-year-old girl.
Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating
World Children’s Day, which is observed annually on November 20.
The World Children’s Day campaign aims to increase international
cooperation, and awareness among children, as well as to improve their
well-being.
Civil society and child rights groups have urged the
Government to roll out a national programme which advocates for children’s
rights, security and protection. H Metro
