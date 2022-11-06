COPS NAME MUKUMBURA ACCIDENT VICTIMS



POLICE have released names of six people who were killed in a fatal road accident involving a haulage truck which occurred at the 36km peg along that Harare-Mukumbura Road on Friday night.

The accident occurred at around 8pm.

The six are Otilia Mwanandimai (35) of Unit H, Seke, Tildanence Kanengoni (24) of Seke, Irene Chirume (63) of Seke, Phisolia Hatitongwe (seven), Charity Chikuku (39) and Ruth Bandawe (40) all of Glen View 4 in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 36km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road on November 4, 2022 at around 8pm.

“A motorist who was driving a haulage truck due north with four passengers aboard failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road to the right, and ran over six pedestrians before the haulage truck overturned and landed on its roof.” Herald