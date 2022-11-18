CIO BOSS BEATS UP WIFE

The case however, was postponed to November 22 after he
requested time to look for a legal practitioner to represent him.
The complainant is Priscilla Chindito, his estranged wife.
Allegations are that on October 28, this year, at around
1900 hours, Kereke, who heads the Central Intelligence Organisation’s listening
centre in Mt Hampden, went to his matrimonial house and found Chindito holding
divorce papers.
It is alleged that Kereke had been pressuring her to file
for divorce. After he was given the papers, it is alleged that Kereke became
violent, and grabbed her neck.
Chindito managed to escape and sought refuge at a church
mate in Madokero suburb. She never returned to the matrimonial home.
Kereke allegedly started sending threatening messages,
telling her to come and collect her belongings and sign the divorce papers. He
is also accused of assaulting his wife’s sister, accusing her of colluding
against him.
The State further alleges that Kereke has even threatened
to shoot Chindito. Newsday
