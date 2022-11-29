CHRIS HANI'S KILLER STABBED IN JAIL

The killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in jail, days after the country's top court ordered him to be released on parole, the prison services said Tuesday.
In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services
(DCS) said it was "able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident"
involving Janusz Walus, who has spent nearly three decades in jail for the 1993
killing.
Walus, a 69-year-old far-right immigrant from
then-communist Poland, had been due to be released by Thursday, under an order
issued last week by the Constitutional Court that ignited angry protests.
The prison service said without giving details "Walus
is stable" and receiving necessary health care.
"It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another
inmate from the same housing unit," it said, adding that an investigation
was underway.
A DCS spokesman told AFP the incident occurred "today, in the afternoon." Walus is being held at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, the spokesman said.
Walus had been handed a life sentence for gunning down Hani, a hugely popular figure and fierce opponent of the apartheid regime.
He was the general secretary of the South African Communist
Party (SACP) and chief of staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the
now-ruling African National Congress (ANC).
He was shot dead in the driveway of his house on April 10,
1993 in Boksburg, a suburb east of Johannesburg.
The shooting occurred just as negotiations to end apartheid
were entering their final phase, stoking protests and rioting in black
townships that some feared would erupt into civil war. AFP
