CCC BIGWIGS BEING BRIBED BY ZANU PF, SAYS CHAMISA

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday made sensational claims that Zanu PF was bribing his lieutenants to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 elections.
In a cryptic message posted on Twitter, Chamisa said
disloyal members exposed for hobnobbing with Zanu PF would be expelled from the
party.
“A crazy season is upon us. Expect a lot of drama and
shifts in the next months. Be vigilant. Watch out. They will and are
compromising some even pouring in serious money into various pockets. Some will
fall for it and fall by the wayside. Be careful! Act smart! Win Big!,” Chamisa
tweeted.
CCC spokesperson Gift Siziba told NewsDay that their
investigations have exposed machinations to infiltrate and destabilise the
opposition party.
“We are aware of what our opponents are plotting,” Siziba
said.
“The regime in Harare wants to have an opposition that they
can lead themselves so they are using the Lenin strategy. They are escalating
such machinations, but they have not worked and will never work. The opposition
has emerged stronger, fit with more vigour and vitality and ready to govern.”
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was not picking
calls.
In the past Zanu PF has proudly paraded opposition members
who it alleged had crossed the floor.
Some opposition members who crossed the floor to the ruling
party such as James Maridadi and Obert Gutu have been rewarded with government
posts.
CCC currently has no formalised structures since the
formation of the party early this year.
Chamisa and his foot soldiers said they would not be
stampeded into having formal structures to avoid infiltration or violence
targeted at office bearers.
Analysts, who spoke to NewsDay, said claims that opposition
members were being bought with various trinkets by Zanu PF were expected in the
face of widespread poverty in the country.
Political analyst Eldred Masunugure said Zanu PF had used
the politics of the stomach as a strategy to infiltrate the opposition for
decades.
“The one who can provide the biggest pie is likely to win
the support of an individual. That is the politics of patronage and has become
very common in Zimbabwe. Zanu PF has financial resources, unlike Chamisa’s
opposition party which has no funding,” Masunungure said.
“Chamisa’s fear is real and this explains why he has not
come up with structures, a party constitution or refused to go for an elective
congress which could be easy entries for Zanu PF on infiltrating."
Another analyst Vivid Gwede said some politicians were
driven by greed for quick riches.
“Not everyone who is in politics is driven by a sense of
duty… Some people are there for the money and will jump at every opportunity to
get it. And as we know, Zanu PF uses its control of State resources and it has
always used this vantage point to lure people from the opposition,” Gwede said.
“What is even more pertinent is that people are suffering
due to the economic meltdown, opposition politicians included, hence their
readiness to jump ship at the earliest opportunity.” Newsday
