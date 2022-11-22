BUYANGA FURTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

CONTROVERSIAL South African-based Zimbabwe businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has been further remanded in custody to Friday or next Tuesday to allow South African authorities to verify his identity documents.

He appeared in court today.

It emerged that his South African identity documents (ID) says he was born in Zimbabwe yet his Zimbabwean passport says he was born in the United Kingdom

Sadiqi appeared in court last week, and had been remanded in custody to today to allow the Zimbabwean authorities to authenticate documents sent to director of prosecutions, SA (DPP) by the Chief magistrate in Harare which was presented in court.

Sadiqi was arrested a fortnight ago facing a myriad of allegations that include child trafficking and violating that country’s immigration laws.

After his arrest, his lawyers controversially secured cancellation of a warrant of arrest issued against him in 2021.

It emerged in court that Sadiqi was now seeking a prison transfer after he was allegedly attacked in remand prison. Newsday