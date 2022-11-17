ANOTHER GIRL (9) RAPED, IMPREGNATED

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl from a farm in Bindura is six months pregnant after being raped allegedly by two 17-year-old brothers from the same farm.
The girl, a Grade Three pupil, is currently admitted to
Bindura Hospital under the care of the Social Development Department.
She was staying with a sister who is in Grade 5 following
the separation of their parents when she was allegedly assaulted by the two
suspects.
The teenagers have been arrested and are assisting police
with investigations.
The girl was taken to Bindura Hospital by her teachers at
Kambira Primary School after she constantly complained of stomach pains and
they noticed body changes.
This shocking development comes after another nine-year-old
Tsholotsho girl this week gave birth to a baby girl at the United Bulawayo
Hospitals after being raped allegedly by a close relative.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest of two teenage boys suspected to have raped the
Bindura girl saying they were working with a team of medical experts to ensure
due processes of the law were followed.
“We are investigating the case of a nine-year-old girl who
was allegedly raped by two 17-year-olds at certain farm in Bindura and she is
now six months pregnant. This is sad and police are conducting investigations,”
he said.
Mashonaland Central Provincial Medical Director Dr Admire
Murongazvombo said the girl was in a stable condition and a provincial medical
team was working closely with the Department of Social Development in handling
the case.
“We are collaborating with the Social Development Department
to tie up all loose ends and facilitate the placement of the child at a safe
house which is critical in this matter,” he said.
“According to the reports we received, she is indeed
nine-years-old. She is okay, calm and stable. We want her to be closer to
antenatal care where she can be monitored.”
Dr Murongazvombo said this was the first such case of a
minor being pregnant to be handled at Bindura Hospital.
He said the minor’s mother was not available hence the
provincial medical team was likely to assign a team of specialist doctors to
look after her.
“She still has several months before she is due. She
already has a gynaecologist who has recommended that she delivers through a
Caesarean section,” said Dr Murongazvombo who described the situation as pitiful
as the minor is a small child who doesn’t understand what is happening to her.
Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution
in Mashonaland Central, Mr Timothy Maregere, said they received the report of
the nine-year-old with shock.
“She is at Bindura Hospital under the care of social
workers. The issue is before the police who will avail more details,” he said.
Sources close to the nine-year-old girl said the family
lived together in the Chesa area before the parents separated following
accusations of witchcraft when the girl started menstruating.
The mother is reported to have moved out with the two
children and settled on another farm where she sought spiritual deliverance for
the child from a local prophetess who has a teenage son and another teenage
stepson.
It is alleged that the step son raped the child and
informed his step brother who in turn went on to also sexually assault the
girl. Herald
