ABUSED TODDLER'S FATHER SPEAKS IN COURT

THE father of a toddler, whose video playing with the manhood of her mother’s boyfriend torched a severe storm, has revealed how he ended up being exposed to the recording.
He was testifying at the Harare Magistrates Courts as the
trial of Harare dealer, Munyaradzi Chauraya, who is accused of filming and
distributing pornographic content with his step daughter, opened yesterday.
Chauraya pleaded not guilty to both the indecent assault
and producing pornographic content.
He told the court the charges were orchestrated by his now
ex-wife, in a bid to blackmail him, after he terminated their relationship due
to her infidelity.
He claimed he had a tattoo on his left thigh, which doesn’t
come out in the video, in which his three-year old step daughter is seen
touching, and playing, according to the State, with his manhood. The State led
by Tafara Chirambira opened its case by leading evidence from the toddler’s
father, who narrated how he got aware of the video, leading to him filing a
police report.
“My child’s aunt,
sister to her mother called me on a Saturday and she said she had a video that
she wanted to show me.
“She told me that she had seen a disturbing video of my daughter
being abused by her mother’s boyfriend but when I went there, she refused to
show me and asked me to go and see the child’s mother.
“I went to my ex-wife’s workplace and she showed me a video
of my daughter playing with her boyfriend’s manhood.
“I realised that it was a sensitive issue, which we had to
report to the police.”
Asked to describe what he saw in the video, he simply said:
“I saw my daughter playing with a man’s manhood.”
The father refused to comment on the tatoo and said his
ex-wife was better placed to speak about that.
The second to testify was the toddler’s aunt, the sister of
her mother.
She told the court how she became aware of the video and
disputed that Chauraya had a tattoo on his thigh.
“My sister sent the video to me and told me that Munyaradzi
was threatening her against sharing the video with anyone.
“I then called the child’s father immediately to inform him
about it.
“In the video, I saw the baby touching his private parts,
in the background my sister was bathing and he was in the bedroom with the baby
filming her.
“I concluded that it was my sister because I heard her
voice in the video, she was on the phone in the bathroom with the door open,”
she said.
Asked how she knew it was Chauraya in the video she said:
“I once massaged his feet after he had been injured and
when I saw his discoloured nail on the big toe, I knew it was him. I have seen
his thighs before and he didn’t have a tattoo,
“I massaged him when he got injured and also saw pictures
of him with my sister when they were swimming at a pool party, he didn’t have a
tattoo.
“If he has one now, he got it to cover up this offence. Due
to time constraints, the matter was postponed to November 11 for trial
continuation. H Metro
