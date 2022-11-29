90% OF ZBC AIRTIME GOES TO ZANU PF : SURVEY

A SURVEY by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) reveals that the ruling Zanu PF party enjoyed State broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio and television monopoly during the March 26 by-elections.

The Baz survey shows that ZBC provided live coverage for all the eight Zanu PF campaign rallies, which amounted to 630 minutes of airtime, but the public broadcaster did not do any live coverage of opposition party political rallies, including those that contested the by-elections.

It further states that in ZBC news bulletins, Zanu PF accounted for 90% of airtime, which is 222 minutes, with the opposition parties sharing only 23 minutes.

This, according to Baz, was a violation of section 4 of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) regulations that provide for the electronic media to ensure that all contesting political parties or candidates are treated equitably in the allocation of airtime during broadcasting of electoral issues.

“It was observed that the public broadcaster ZBC, which consists of a television station and four national radio stations, covered the by-elections mainly through news bulletins,” the Baz report read.

“The ruling Zanu PF party that was allocated most of the airtime; for example, for the flagship ZBC-TV, out of the 245 minutes of its news coverage, Zanu PF got 222 minutes, which is 90% of total news coverage, with other parties and candidates sharing 23 minutes which makes the 10% remainder. There were fewer debates, interviews and manifestos, with manifesto programmes for all the contesting candidates broadcast on Thursday March 24, two days before the by-elections.”

Section 155 of the Constitution compels the State media to provide all political parties and candidates contesting an election fair and equal access to air and print space.

But opposition parties, mainly Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), have complained of lack of access to the State media, which it said compromised the holding of a credible poll. Newsday