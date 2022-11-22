35 VAPOSITORI COVICTED

THIRTY-FIVE members of Mirirai Jehovha Apostolic Church sect and also followers of Zimbabwe Transformative Party led by Parere Kunyenzura have been convicted of staging an unsanctioned march in Harare’s city centre sometime in July.

The group, which was led by Kunyenzura’s deputy, Simon Goshomi was charged with criminal nuisance.

Goshomi and his group were convicted by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who is expected to sentence them today.

They were arrested on July 9 after they defied police calls to disperse while they were gathered in Harare’s city centre where they were singing.

Other members of the group are Kunyenzura's party chairman Richard Mhurushomana, secretary general Fortune Chapeyama, secretary of finance Prince Mukozho, Solomon Duwa, Noah Dabvu, Jasper Muringanidza, Honoured Mutangadura, Shepherd Mutsonhi, Edson Shonhiwa, Chaora Rovesai, Tafadzwa Musere, Tsverukai Harava, Shamiso Majecha, Runia Musere, Margret Chibwana, Sakile Nkomo, Helen Kuudzewe, Liah Munakandafa, Victoria Changadzo, Restar Kunyenzura, Emmanuel Musere, Godfrey Mashava and Kudakwashe Kambiro.