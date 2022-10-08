skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 8 October 2022
ZANU PF TROUNCES CCC IN MBERENGWA, NYANGA
Saturday, October 08, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MADAM BOSS' HUBBY PAMPERS SMALL HOUSE
MADAM Boss’ husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, once enjoyed a good time celebrating the birthday of his lover, H-Metro has exclusively gather...
MADAM BOSS COLLAPSES AS SMALL HOUSE TAKES HER TO COURT
SOCIALITE Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho, collapsed and wailed during a family meeting to discuss the crisis sparked by her husband’s extrama...
HOW MINE GANG ARRESTED
ZANU PF BIGWIGS PLOT COME BACKS
ZANU PF stalwarts and ex-ministers in the current administration and late former President Robert Mugabe’s government are plotting a politic...
PROTECT BIGWIGS : MLISWA
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment