ZANU PF : SOME BIGWIGS WORKING WITH OPPOSITION

ZANU PF has claimed infiltration, saying some of its members were clandestinely working with the opposition amid power struggles and disgruntlement among party stalwarts ahead of the elective congress later this month.
The ruling party has been battling fractures, with
observers claiming that the party’s first secretary and President Emmerson
Mnangagwa had failed to consolidate his hold on power.
Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha said the party had
roped in “experts” to assess the loyalty of its members suspected to be working
with the opposition.
“You also have those who have been disqualified because
there (was) additional information to the point that probably they are not in good standing in
terms of their activities and some who might not really (be) moving with us,
who might probably be Zanu PF during day and opposition during the night. So,
there are cases like that where you need experts to assist us to make a better
assessment,” Bimha said at a Press conference on Friday ahead of the party’s
central committee elections that were held on Saturday.
In an interview with NewsDay, Bimha said disqualifying
suspected disloyal members was one of the measures that had been put in place
by the party to deal with the problem of infiltration but he would not disclose
the names of those fingered.
“We are not worried by the so-called G40 cabal. They are
not the opposition party. What we mean are the opposition parties that are in
the country. There are some who claim to be Zanu PF, but are working with those
opposition parties. So (when we discover that) we just stop them from holding
party posts. Is that not enough? If they are not office bearers then they will
not have much effect on the affairs of the party,” Bimha added.
Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said the alleged
infiltration was a confirmation of the fissures within the ruling party.
“Disloyalty among the ruling Zanu PF members has been
rumoured for a long time since 2018 in the aftermath of the coup that ousted
(the late former President Robert) Mugabe,” Masunungure said.
“This points to the general disgruntlement of the party
members against Mnangagwa’s leadership.
It could be a reincarnation of another Bhora Musango.
“Opposition parties are not good at counter infiltration.
Infiltration could be orchestrated by the G40 working together with CCC just to
destabilise Zanu PF.”
The opposition parties which were contacted by NewsDay for
comments laughed off Zanu PF claims of infiltration.
“Our focus is on winning Zimbabwe for change,” CCC deputy
spokesperson Gift Siziba said.
National Constitutional Assembly leader party Lovemore
Madhuku said his party was working to ensure that Zanu PF did not win in the
upcoming election.
“We have put in place so many strategies to ensure that we
achieve that. But obviously, we will not disclose our strategies,” Madhuku
said. Newsday
