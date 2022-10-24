ZANU PF PRESSURES PARASTATALS TO FUND CONGRESS

THE ruling Zanu PF party has reportedly ordered struggling State-owned parastatals to sponsor its congress this week by buying exhibition space that cost between US$3 000 and US$6 000.
State enterprises and parastatals are statutory bodies set
up by acts of Parliament and companies that are wholly or majority-owned by the
State. Zimbabwe has 107 such enterprises.
That means the party could potentially raise between US$321
000 and US$642 000 from parastatals alone. Zanu PF is holding its 7th National
People’s Congress, the first since the late former leader and President Robert
Mugabe was deposed by the military in November 2017 and was replaced by incumbent
Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In two separate letters seen by NewsDay written to
parastatals, one under the Information Communication Technology (ICT) and
another one in the transport sector, Zanu PF secretary for finance Patrick
Chinamasa asked the parastatals to exhibit at the congress.
“The Zanu PF party is appealing for your co-operation to
utilise space allocated to advertise your products and services during the Zanu
PF 7th National People's Congress scheduled for between October 26 and 29,
2022.
“The party is selling exhibition space as follows: 6-metre
x 3-metre cubicle, US$6 000 or ZWL equivalent at the official auction rate and
for 3-metre x 3-metre cubicle US$3 000 or ZWL equivalent at official RBZ
auction rate,” Chinamasa said in the letters copied to Zanu PF secretary for
administration Obert Mpofu and deputy secretary for finance Tshinga Dube.
However, a top official from a parastatal under the ICT
ministry told NewsDay that most parastatals had no financial capacity to fund
the exhibitions.
“We are broke and we do not get government support but we
are being forced to pay these large amounts to sponsor this event which is not
fair on our part. Where do we find such amount of money when there is not
enough already to fund our retooling efforts?” a source told NewsDay.
Zanu PF has been accused of using parastatals and State-owned
enterprises as cash cows for its events.
Mpofu referred questions to Chinamasa.
“I am at the farm
and unable to verify the letter you are referring to. I will be in the office
tomorrow (today), but why don’t you speak to Chinamasa,” Mpofu said.
Efforts to get a comment from Chinamasa and Dube were
fruitless at the time of going to print.
The Zanu PF congress will draw delegates from its central
committee, women's league, youth league, war veterans league, provincial
executive members, district co-ordinating committee executives and one district
executive chairperson per party district drawn from the main body.
The 7th National People's Congress, will formally elect the
president and first secretary of the party who will represent the party as its
presidential candidate in general elections expected next year. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment