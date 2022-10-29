ZANU PF OLDIES CLING ON

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who was unanimously re-elected as First Secretary of Zanu-PF on Friday at the party’s 7th National People’s Congress, yesterday re-appointed Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as Vice-Presidents and Second Secretaries of the ruling party.
Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also re-appointed National
Chairperson, completing the party’s four-member Presidium. The President
re-appointed four other Politburo members — Cde Obert Mpofu (Secretary for
Administration), Cde Patrick Chinamasa (Secretary for Finance), Cde Mike Bimha
(National Political Commissar) and Cde Lovemore Matuke (Secretary for
Security).
He, however, revealed that further appointments will be
made once the current restructuring process of the Politburo has been
completed.
“I proceed to nominate a small team in the Politburo
because we are busy restructuring the departments in the Politburo, but for
purposes of work to be done, I will announce a few members of the Politburo.
The others I will announce after we finish restructuring the Politburo,” he
told Congress delegates.
Turning to the ruling party’s wings, President Mnangagwa
re-appointed Cde Mabel Chinomona as Secretary of the Women’s League, while Cde
Douglas Mahiya was appointed Secretary of the recently established War
Veterans’ League. to appoint Secretary for the Youth League are still ongoing.
For now, I am only appointing the head of the Women’s League and head of the
War Veterans’ League. The head of the Youth League will be announced later; we
are still consulting.
Cde Chinomona comes back as the head of the Women’s League
and Cde Mahiya is the head of the War Veterans’ League,” said President
Mnangagwa.
In line with the party’s constitution, Zanu-PF’s First
Secretary also appointed 10 new Central Committee members that included former
Zanu Ndonga leader Cde Wilson Khumbula. The nine other appointees are
Ambassador Zenzo Simbi (Bulawayo), Cde Michael Madanha (Mashonaland East), Cde
Joseph Chirongoma (Mashonaland West), Cde Veronica Munkuli (Matabeleland
North), Cde Miriam Chikukwa (Harare), Cde Paul Mangwana (Masvingo), Abednico
Ncube (Matabeleland South), Cde Emmanuel Fundira (Midlands) and Cde Angeline
Tongogara (Mashonaland Central).
In an interview following his appointment, Cde Khumbula
said President Mnangagwa is an inclusive leader.
“I want to thank President Mnangagwa for my appointment. It
is not his wisdom or wisdom from studying books, but from God. He is fixing a
lot of things in this country and that can only come from God. We should now
support his good works for the country to move forward.”
The newly constituted Central Committee is made up of
youthful cadres and tried-and-tested party stalwarts.
Cde Muchinguri said President Mnangagwa’s appointments had
been done according to the party’s Constitution.
“According to Article 8 Subsection 39, there shall be a
Politburo and it further states that the President and First Secretary at his
discretion shall appoint members to the Politburo from the CC (Central
Committee) members who will have been elected. We witnessed the appointment of
the few Politburo members and that process will continue.”
She also said President Mnangagwa’s endorsement by the
Congress was confirmation of affirmations by the party’s various organs.
“The most important business of this conference was to
elect the President and the First Secretary of ZANU PF; in other words,
confirming the elections that took place in the provinces. It wasn’t just the
provinces, even the organs, associations and affiliates also elected His
Excellency,” she said.
President Mnangagwa was also nominated as the party’s sole
candidate for the 2023 Harmonised Elections.
The Congress, which ended yesterday, ran under the theme
“Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind.”
