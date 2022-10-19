ZANU PF OFFICIAL BLOWS US$1 600 MATOBO CAMPAIGN FUNDS

ZANU-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson for Matobo in Matabeleland South, Cde Mfakazi Maphosa has been arrested for allegedly blowing US$1 600 belonging to the ruling party, which was meant for campaigning.
Maphosa (54) of Mbembeswana Village in Matobo District,
pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before Kezi
Magistrate, Mr Howard Sande.
He was remanded in custody to October 19 pending the
outcome of his application for bail.
Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Nzima said Maphosa received money
from the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu
which was meant for campaigns. It is alleged that instead of channelling the
funds towards the party programmes, Maphosa converted the money to his own use.
The court heard that on October 7, 2022, Cde Ndlovu
received US$2 000, 200 litres of diesel coupons and campaign material from the
party headquarters, which were meant for use during the campaigns by the
party’s Ward 2 candidate, Cde Fadreck Siwela in local council by elections.
“On the same day at Davies Hall in Bulawayo, Cde Ndlovu who
is the complainant in the matter, then handed over the money and coupons to the
accused person with clear instructions that he should pass them to Siwela. This
happened in full view of other Matabeleland South provincial party leaders,”
said Mr Nzima.
He said on the following day, Cde Siwela met the accused
person at the Zanu-PF district party offices in Maphisa.
Maphosa only gave Cde Siwela US$400 and fuel coupons and
told him that they were going to use US$1 600 together during the campaign.
“On October 12, Cde Thokoza Hlongwane delivered 200 litres
of diesel at the ward command centre at Tudi Village and told Siwela that the
fuel was supposed to be used during the campaigns,” said Mr Nzima.
The court heard that Maphosa failed to give Siwela the full
amount and a report was made to the police leading to his arrest.
President Mnangagwa has on many occasion strongly spoke
against corruption. He has warned senior party members against engaging in
corrupt activities, saying the fight against corruption both in the party and
in the country at large continues unabated.
He said gone are the days when members hide behind their
status and abuse the name of the party to engage in corruption.
The President said his administration is also re-orienting
all sectors of the economy including public-private and non-governmental
institutions towards the culture of honesty, accountability and transparency.
The Second Republic has been lauded for its anti-corruption
stance, which has seen several high profile Government figures being arrested
for corruption. Chronicle
