ZANU PF CONGRESS : GOVT BUSINESS GRINDS TO A HALT

THE Zanu PF elective congress, which kicked off in Harare on Thursday and ends today, has virtually grounded government business as all Cabinet ministers, secretaries, heads of department and parastatals have been railroaded to the indaba.
Notable faces at the ruling party extravaganza yesterday
included Civil Service Commission chairperson Vincent Hungwe, Chief Secretary
to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, directors and parastatal heads,
among others.
Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana
yesterday said there was nothing wrong with civil servants spending work time
at the ruling party congress.
“They have been invited to the congress of a political
party to help us understand their policy thrusts which we have to implement in
government,” Mangwana said.
In his address, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also
the party’s first secretary, said Zanu PF’s campaign machinery was now ready to
roll with all mobilisation resources already in place.
“Zanu PF is ready. Our systems are oiled. Election
materials and resources are in place to mount a roaring campaign for a
thunderous victory of our party. The people’s revolution is ongoing and
unstoppable,” Mnangagwa said.
“Collectively as delegates at this congress, we pronounce
our party's readiness to yet again win another mandate to govern our beloved
motherland.”
Mnangagwa has been endorsed as Zanu PF’s sole presidential
candidate.
He will likely square off with opposition Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, whom he narrowly beat in the
2018 disputed elections.
A number of other opposition leaders, including those
representing fringe political parties, are also eyeing the presidency.
But Mnangagwa vowed that
Zanu PF “will continue to rule the land of our forefathers”.
He also told delegates that the party’s constitution would
be amended to align it with the new socio-economic and political realities.
“The amendments to the party constitution which will be
tabled at this congress are reflective of the new socio-economic and political
realities,” Mnangagwa said.
“These must further enhance efficiency and synergies in the
implementation of the party mandate, resolutions, policies and programmes, this
is in line with the democratic principles, constitutionalism and the rule of
law that anchor our party.”
His deputy Constantino Chiwenga rubbished speculative
reports that he was angling to challenge Mnangagwa at the congress, saying: “He
is the only leader we know. He deserves another opportunity to lead us. He has
everything needed to lead us. We wish many more years for our leader and that
God grants him more wisdom. His works have surpassed our expectations.”
Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the Zanu PF leadership in 2017
is, however, being challenged in the High Court by former party youth member
Sybeth Musengezi, who claims it was unprocedural. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment