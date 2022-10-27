WOMAN WHO KILLED HER HUSBAND FREED, NABBED FOR ROBBERY

A WOMAN, charged with murder four years ago, changed her name after being arrested for extortion charges, H-Metro can reveal.

Beverly Mavhunga was 25, in 2018, when she appeared before a Harare magistrate for allegedly stabbing her husband.

Tanyaradzwa Tanamira died after being stabbed at their house in New Tafara suburb.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services deputy spokesperson, Peter Chaparanganda, could not immediately divulge how Mavhunga was released from prison.

“We will verify and furnish you with details,” said Chaparanganda.

Mavhunga recently appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, facing robbery charges.

She is being charged together with four accomplices.

Mavhunga stands accused of stealing from Stanford Madyara at Gail Court, along Samora Machel Avenue, where the victim had engaged a sex worker.

In the robbery case, Mavhunga appeared in court using the name Rutendo Chivhura, aged 31.

Rutendo Chivhura walking into court recently.

Mavhunga has been using Gail Court as the base for her clients since being released from prison.

So, how was she freed to commit another yetcrime? H Metro