WOMAN RETURNS FROM POLICE STATION, KILLS SELF

A WOMAN committed suicide soon after returning from a police station.

Getrude Mangena’s relatives were left with more questions than answers when they found her hanging at her homestead.

The 28-year-old’s body was not taken for a postmortem, raising more questions, amid reports that she was last seen in the company of a woman and two policemen from Mberengwa Police Station.

“She never left a suicide note,” said one relative.

“She was last seen in the company of a woman, who is the wife of a police detective, and two other officers.

“After returning from the police station, she was later found dead.

“We are yet to accept this and none of the officers are willing to disclose reasons for Getrude’s visit to the station.

“One of the neighbours said Getrude had been doing deals with a detective’s wife.

“We expressed our displeasure and the police denied us the chance to lodge a report against the woman.

“To add salt to injury, the police did not take the body for a postmortem, leaving us with more questions,” said the relative.

Mangena was buried on Wednesday. H Metro