WOMAN REFUSES TO HAND OVER CASH, SHOT NINE TIMES

A woman narrowly escaped death after she was shot nine times by two armed robbers at Lusinga Mine in Inyathi in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The woman was in the company of her sister who also
survived after being shot twice after the pair, both aged 24, refused to hand
over money to the unknown assailants.
The two women, Edith Ndlovu and Nonhlanhla Ndlovu were
rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo for medical attention.
A medical team attended to the pair and removed nine
bullets from Edith and two from Nonhlanhla.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda confirmed the incident.
“I can confirm that we are investigating a robbery case
where two armed men pounced on Edith Ndlovu and Nonhlanhla Ndlovu on Tuesday at
midnight. The two women were asleep in a cabin at Lusinga Mine when two
suspected armed robbers broke in by first shooting a bullet through the hole of
the cabin before gaining entry using a metal bar,” said Inspector Banda.
“The women work at a tuck-shop located within the mine
premises and the suspects could have concluded that they had money in their
possession”.
After gaining entry, the men demanded money from the two
women and when they refused they started shooting.
Edith had bullet wounds on her chest, elbow and on her
hands while Nonhlanhla was shot on the thigh.
Inspector Banda said: “The robbers got away with two
cellphones, an iPhone and a Hisense and US$620 as the women handed them over
after they had been shot.
“Other mine workers woke up as a result of the gunshots but
the two robbers sped away in an unidentified vehicle before they could be
apprehended.”
Inspector Banda said efforts by mine workers to track the
suspects did not yield any results.
“Mine workers gave chase and they only discovered that
these people had parked their vehicle at Lingo Mine which is nearby. They tried
driving to the mine but failed to identify the suspects and the vehicle they
were driving.”
He urged members of the public not to fight with armed
robbers lest they lose their lives.
“Where possible, members of the public should try and
capture number plates to help us in our investigations.
“Companies should install Closed-Circuit Televisions
(CCTVs) on their premises and put servers away from the same premises where
these CCTVs are installed,” he said.
Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo
Ngwenya said the two victims were stable and were discharged on Thursday after
all the bullets had been successfully removed from their bodies. Chronicle
