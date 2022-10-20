WE WILL COME DOWN HARD ON TENDERS ABUSERS : ED



Officials who abuse the public procurement system through malpractice, thereby delaying programmes and developments, will soon be paying for their misdeeds with Government soon to gazette a system of penalties that will hit abusers in their pocket, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

His office had been inundated with negative reports about corruption, malpractices and connivance by public officials who were using the procurement system as a conduit for self-enrichment.

In recent months the Government has found a system of civil penalties, one of the most effective ways of combating breaches of regulation and cheating. The penalties require only a balance of probabilities, rather than proof beyond reasonable doubt, and can be imposed far more quickly than waiting for the outcome of a criminal trial, although a criminal abuser can face both the civil penalty and then after trial the jail term.

President Mnangagwa gave the abusing officials their warning while delivering a keynote address at the Procurement Regulatory Authority annual conference which was running under the theme “Insights, Building Relationships”.

The conference is attended by procurement officers from Government departments and other public entities plus other stakeholders.

He said Government was alarmed by incidences of non-compliance and wanton pricing which have brought untold commotion in the procurement sector.

“Regrettably, my office continues to be inundated with negative reports on incidences of corruption, malpractices, opportunism, connivance and use of the procurement system as a conduit to siphon public resources for personal gain and enrichment of cliques,” he said.

“Over and above this, issues around contestation in the award of bids are hampering implementation of critical Government programmes and projects. Due to interference and unfair treatment of bidders, Government is losing precious productive time and financial resources as a result of litigations.

“This conduct by procuring entities, which goes against the very tenets of the Second Republic, will not be tolerated.

“My Government is, therefore, cracking the whip on those who are bent on abusing public procurement processes, thereby frustrating and delaying Government programmes and projects.

“The gazetting of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation) Regulations is being accelerated. These Regulations will introduce administrative penalties against those public entities and individuals that are committing administrative misdemeanours with respect to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.”

Departing from his prepared speech, President Mnangagwa said it had also come to his attention that some senior Government officials were resorting to use of pool cars rather than using their facility vehicles so that by the end of a given period when they assume ownership of the vehicle, it would be in good condition.

To ensure value for money, PRAZ had to exercise its mandate of ensuring that stakeholders adhere to the procurement rules and regulations without fear or favour.

“This must include scrutinising the bidding process and procurements done for goods and services which are below the thresholds as well as unsolicited bids, to eliminate incidences where procuring entities abuse the threshold system by splitting bids,” he said.

“In the same vein, PRAZ, as a regulator, must never abdicate its leadership role and must issue regular technical guidelines to procuring entities to ensure full compliance with the law.

“In line with our philosophy, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, let me hasten to remind everyone that as patriotic Zimbabweans, it is your duty to report and avert cases of corruption.”

He said the main tenets of public procurement include fairness, transparency, honesty, cost effectiveness, competitiveness and maintenance of integrity.

“Until a few years ago, public procurement was perceived as an administrative, back-office function. Today, however, it is a crucial pillar of service delivery and a catalyst for innovation, new technologies and broad-based empowerment. It is also a key tool for ensuring budget accountability and spending efficiency, among others,” he said.

“I challenge you to follow developments at our institutions of higher learning. Hence, you are urged to deliberately support made-in-Zimbabwe goods and services emerging from the innovation hubs and industrial parks at our institutions of higher learning.” Chronicle