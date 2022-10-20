WE WILL COME DOWN HARD ON TENDERS ABUSERS : ED

Officials who abuse the public procurement system through malpractice, thereby delaying programmes and developments, will soon be paying for their misdeeds with Government soon to gazette a system of penalties that will hit abusers in their pocket, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.
His office had been inundated with negative reports about
corruption, malpractices and connivance by public officials who were using the
procurement system as a conduit for self-enrichment.
In recent months the Government has found a system of civil
penalties, one of the most effective ways of combating breaches of regulation
and cheating. The penalties require only a balance of probabilities, rather
than proof beyond reasonable doubt, and can be imposed far more quickly than waiting
for the outcome of a criminal trial, although a criminal abuser can face both
the civil penalty and then after trial the jail term.
President Mnangagwa gave the abusing officials their
warning while delivering a keynote address at the Procurement Regulatory
Authority annual conference which was running under the theme “Insights,
Building Relationships”.
The conference is attended by procurement officers from
Government departments and other public entities plus other stakeholders.
He said Government was alarmed by incidences of
non-compliance and wanton pricing which have brought untold commotion in the
procurement sector.
“Regrettably, my office continues to be inundated with
negative reports on incidences of corruption, malpractices, opportunism,
connivance and use of the procurement system as a conduit to siphon public
resources for personal gain and enrichment of cliques,” he said.
“Over and above this, issues around contestation in the
award of bids are hampering implementation of critical Government programmes
and projects. Due to interference and unfair treatment of bidders, Government
is losing precious productive time and financial resources as a result of
litigations.
“This conduct by procuring entities, which goes against the
very tenets of the Second Republic, will not be tolerated.
“My Government is, therefore, cracking the whip on those
who are bent on abusing public procurement processes, thereby frustrating and
delaying Government programmes and projects.
“The gazetting of the Public Procurement and Disposal of
Public Assets (Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation) Regulations is being
accelerated. These Regulations will introduce administrative penalties against
those public entities and individuals that are committing administrative
misdemeanours with respect to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public
Assets Act.”
Departing from his prepared speech, President Mnangagwa
said it had also come to his attention that some senior Government officials
were resorting to use of pool cars rather than using their facility vehicles so
that by the end of a given period when they assume ownership of the vehicle, it
would be in good condition.
To ensure value for money, PRAZ had to exercise its mandate
of ensuring that stakeholders adhere to the procurement rules and regulations
without fear or favour.
“This must include scrutinising the bidding process and
procurements done for goods and services which are below the thresholds as well
as unsolicited bids, to eliminate incidences where procuring entities abuse the
threshold system by splitting bids,” he said.
“In the same vein, PRAZ, as a regulator, must never
abdicate its leadership role and must issue regular technical guidelines to
procuring entities to ensure full compliance with the law.
“In line with our philosophy, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,
let me hasten to remind everyone that as patriotic Zimbabweans, it is your duty
to report and avert cases of corruption.”
He said the main tenets of public procurement include
fairness, transparency, honesty, cost effectiveness, competitiveness and
maintenance of integrity.
“Until a few years ago, public procurement was perceived as
an administrative, back-office function. Today, however, it is a crucial pillar
of service delivery and a catalyst for innovation, new technologies and
broad-based empowerment. It is also a key tool for ensuring budget
accountability and spending efficiency, among others,” he said.
“I challenge you to follow developments at our institutions
of higher learning. Hence, you are urged to deliberately support
made-in-Zimbabwe goods and services emerging from the innovation hubs and
industrial parks at our institutions of higher learning.” Chronicle
