WE NEED MORE TIME : STATE ON CHIVAYO TRIAL



THE trial of Intratek Zimbabwe and its managing director Wicknell Chivayo failed to get underway again yesterday.

The State indicated that it needs more time to act on a letter written to them by the accused.

Chivayo appeared before trial magistrate Lazini Ncube, who subsequently remanded the matter to November 30, for trial commencement.

In the letter gleaned by H-Metro, Chivayo, through his lawyers, said they were shocked to be summoned to court regarding the Gwanda Solar Project.

They claimed preliminary work done at the site was conducted using funds he received from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).

They indicated they were taken back by the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to prefer fraud charges against them when the work was done to the satisfaction of ZPC.

They claimed the issue was a civil matter and the contract between Intratek and ZPC still stands.

Chivayo was summoned to court after the State successfully appealed against the High Court decision, clearing the businessman of any criminal offence, in the botched deal with ZPC.

The matter was taken on appeal after Justice Owen Tagu found him not guilty, ruling that the disagreement between the parties was a civil matter.

A three-judge panel at the Supreme Court comprising Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, Justice Rita Makarau and Justice Susan Mavangira unanimously upheld the appeal.

Justice Makarau, writing the judgment for the panel, said the High Court erred in interfering with the criminal proceedings, which were before magistrate Lazini Ncube. H Metro