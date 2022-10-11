UNI STUDENT KNOCKED DOWN AND KILLED BY HAULAGE TRUCK



WHAT started as a routine school day turned into a tragedy for two Chinhoyi University of Technology students who were knocked down by a haulage truck on Friday.

One student died on the spot while the injured one was admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margret Chitove, told H-Metro that the incident happened on the 115km peg along the Chirundu-Harare Road.

Insp Chitove said the driver of the haulage truck tried to overtake a vehicle in front of him, and lost control.

He swerved to the right side and hit the two students, who were walking on the roadside.

“Talent Chari, 22 , died on the spot while Rejoice Hingi was injured and taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she is admitted and is in stable condition,” said Insp Chitove.

She urged drivers to exercise caution and observe road traffic regulations to avoid loss of lives.

Chinhoyi University acting marketing and public relations officer, Gifford Chikuya, said it was unfortunate that the university had lost a young woman whose prospects of a bright future have been shattered.

“We are with the family in mourning our beloved child.

‘It is very unfortunate for one to lose life because of reckless driving,” said Chikuya. H Metro