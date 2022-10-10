UGLY SCENES MAR ZANU PF POLLS

VIOLENCE and ugly scenes reportedly marred the just-ended Zanu PF central committee (CC) elections as bigwigs locked horns over positions in the party’s highest decision-making body.
Reports and videos captured by NewsDay reporters, in areas
such as Hurungwe, Beitbridge, Makoni and Harare exhibited cases of violence
while in some cases, clearly, intoxicated party youths tried to bar
proceedings.
In Shurugwi, former Tourism minister Francis Nhema beat
Emmanuel Fundira and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi Shurugwi while in Nyanga, former
minister Supa Mandiwanzira emerged victorious.
Clever Sithole and Miriam Makwenya were uncontested for two
of the four slots, with Betsero Marazani and Samson Ernest Chigaba completing
the district’s line up.
According to unconfirmed results so far, businessman
Phillip Chiyangwa won the Zvimba South election, while Justice minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi won the Zvimba West election uncontested.
Mike Chimbombe won the Chinhoyi election, while Kindness
Paradza took the Makonde district election.
Tambudzani Mohadi and Ambassador Aaron Maboyi fell by the
wayside in Beitbridge. Indications are that former Beitbridge Mayor Showa Moyo
bagged the women’s quota slot ahead of Mohadi.
In Wedza district, former Transport deputy minister Michael
Madanha and Foreign Affairs deputy minister David Musabayana lost. Madanha was
defeated by Esther Gwatidzo, while Musabayana was defeated by Bertha Choto.
Marian Chombo won the Zvimba North election, beating Admire
Musandu and Joseph Chirongoma. Tendai Chirau, the former Zanu PF youth league
boss was defeated by Mavis Gumbo.
In Murewa district, politburo member David Parirenyatwa was
defeated by “newcomer” David Mugomeza.
In Masvingo Central Ezra Chadzamira won the election
against Eddison Zvobgo Junior.
In Makoni,
Information and Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere, former
Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and former Central Intelligence Organisation
boss Shadreck Chipanga beat the 12-man field.
In an interview with NewsDay Zanu PF Makoni district
chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa said he was happy with the elections.
“In elections, there is always tension but we are all
winners and I am happy that there is democracy in Zanu PF,” Nyakuedzwa said.
Reports, however, indicated that there was chaos at 602
Hall in Mutare as drunk youths took the centre stage as supporters of Muswere
and Chipanga clashed in attempts to stop each other from getting into the
voting hall.
The tense situation forced the closure of the hall and the
party leaders to call for police reinforcements.
More violence was recorded in the Hurungwe North
constituency where elections were suspended after former finance deputy
minister Terence Mukupe allegedly triggered a fracas at Karoi Country Club.
Mukupe, who was battling it out with former Member of
Parliament Reuben Marumahoko and war veteran Karenga allegedly torched a storm
after moving around taking videos, which did not go well with youths in the
opposing camp.
The situation degenerated into violence with Mukupe’s
bouncers and an election agent being bundled out of the venue while another was
forced to delete videos and photos that he had taken.
He was reportedly forced to sit on the ground for nearly 15
minutes.
The situation was tense for a while, forcing the presiding
officer, was only identified as Bonde, to suspend the elections.
Some youths claimed there was vote buying and that some of
the voters were booked at local hotels and guest houses around the farming
town, while others were given cash and mobile phones, among other goodies.
Mukupe later emerged victorious.
In Beitbridge, there were heated arguments as Mohadi’s
supporters disputed results but the situation normalised later.
In Harare, there was chaos at Stodart Hall as drunk youths
demanded entry into the election hall highlighting their disgruntlement after
one of their horses only named as Gijima was being contested.
But Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the
central committee elections went well.
“I take this occasion to announce that the CC elections
have gone well. They have been orderly. There has been no incidents of
particular concern. The disciplined membership of the party went on with their
voting processes choosing their candidates according to their choice.
“I take this occasion to say that we are the party of the
Zimbabwe revolution. Our contest yields no losers, it yields no winners. The
winner is the party in the process. The benefit of the winning goes to the
Zimbabwe people who have always given their faith to Zanu PF as the party that
freed them from bondage,” Mutsvangwa said on Saturday
Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha told NewsDay that
they had not received any official reports of violence from provinces but
singled out Makoni district.
“We are yet to
receive reports from provinces. We are expecting them to come today (Sunday) Much
of the information that came on Saturday was coming from admin centres. We rely
on information that comes from provinces. But I understand that there were
skirmishes in Makoni district,” Bimha said.
