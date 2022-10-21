TYNWALD SCHOOL TO REOPEN AFTER COUNSELLING SESSIONS

TYNWALD High School is set to reopen for lessons on Monday after students have gone through counselling sessions.

Tynwald High headmaster, Kenias Matimba, told H-Metro lessons will resume after a week-long mourning period.

This follows the tragic death of six students, when their school bus crashed along Nyanga Road last week, during a trip.

The school asked non-exam classes to remain at home this week, as part of the healing process, following the tragedy.

Matimba visited five students, and three staff members, who are still admitted at a local hospital.

“Children and staff members admitted in hospital are responding well to treatment,” said Matimba.

“We wish them a speedy recovery. School is to reopen for lessons on Monday.

“The reopening will see some counsellors we have engaged conducting sessions with children.

“The counselors will start with the grieving families.

“We want to thank those standing with us in our time of grief,” said Matimba. H Metro