TWO KILLED IN MACHETE ATTACKS

TWO men from Chikuti, near Chinhoyi, were butchered with machetes on Thursday last week, as artisanal miners engaged in a bloody battle over a woman.

The deceased have been identified as Tinashe Nyanguwo (38) and Joshua Kadungure (37).

Two other men involved in the savage fight are on the run.

National police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they were investigating the murders at Village 19 shops in Chikuti.

He said the deceased were attacked with machetes by the suspects, only identified as Rasta and Peter, after an argument over a woman.

“Tinashe Nyanguwo died on the spot, while Joshua Kadungure died on admission at a local clinic.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.