TWO EXAM CHEATS DRAGGED TO COURT

TWO external students at Mufakose 1 High School appeared in court yesterday after allegedly being found in possession of the leaked Zimsec Mathematics paper 1.

Beloved Rex Chidhakwa and Tinashe Shambi, both aged 19, appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, who released them on $15 000 bail each.

The court heard that on October 18, Chidhakwa sat for an O-Level Mathematics Paper 1 morning examination, invigilated by Zvikomborero Blessing Gomera.

It is said that Chidhakwa was in possession of his cellphone during the exam.

It is the State’s case that during the course of the exam, Gomera observed Chidhakwa scrolling through his cellphone and confiscated it.

She then asked Chidhakwa to leave the exam room and took him to the headmaster’s office.

The headmaster went through the phone and discovered that it contained scanned copies of the O-Level Maths paper, with pictures of proposed answers.

The matter was reported to the police and Chidhakwa was arrested.

He then implicated Shambi, who sent it to him via WhatsApp.

Shambi was also arrested and police found scanned copies of the same exam in his cellphone.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro