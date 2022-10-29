TWITTER NOW IN SAFE HANDS, SAYS TRUMP

ELON Musk plans to take on the role of chief executive at Twitter after completing his acquisition of the platform and will abolish permanent bans on users, it has been reported.

Musk will replace Parag Agrawal, who was one of several senior executives to be ousted as the takeover was completed, but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The Tesla boss also intends to get rid of permanent bans on user accounts because he does not believe in lifelong suspensions, the report said, meaning high-profile and polarising figures who had been previously banned, including former US president Donald Trump, would be allowed to return – but it remains unclear when this could happen.

Yesterday, Trump posted to his own Truth Social platform that he was “very happy Twitter is now in sane hands” but did not comment on any possible return, but instead praised his own app, which was launched after his Twitter ban.

Musk appeared to celebrate that his protracted takeover of the social media giant had been completed by tweeting shortly before 5am UK time yesterday “the bird is freed”, in reference to Twitter’s bird logo.

A US court had set yesterday’s deadline for the Tesla and SpaceX boss to complete his $44 billion (£38bn) acquisition of the platform.





Twitter has not yet published any further statement confirming the deal, but several senior figures and board members, including Bret Taylor, who had served as the company’s chairman, have changed their social media profiles to reflect that they no longer work for the company.

Many people have raised concerns over some of Musk’s proposals for a Twitter platform under his management, most notably his stance as a “free speech absolutist” who would allow any content which was not illegal to remain on the site