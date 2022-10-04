TRENDING MC MUM ON WEDDING



A LEADING Master of Ceremonies, Nathan “MC Natty’”Gutu, was not in the mood to talk yesterday.

This was despite the fact that his name was trending on social media yesterday.

He is claimed to have married the bride of a wedding he officiated at three years ago.MC Natty officiated at the wedding of Tafadzwa and her husband Blessing.

But three years later, MC Natty is reported to have married Tafadzwa.Efforts to get a comment from MC Natty were fruitless as his mobile phone rang unanswered.

He also did not respond to questions sent to him via WhatsApp. Blessing, Tafadzwa’s groom in 2019, was hostile in his response.





“P**s off,” he said.

It is reported that MC Natty and Tafadzwa got married on September 24.

There is also a post which purports to have been authored by the new couple, which reads:

“Our journey has been an amazing path. The highs and the lows kept us together and got us closer.

“We dated for 3 years before engagement.

“On September 23, 2021, on Tafadzwa’s birthday, Nathan proposed and another awesome path was unlocked.

“Our roora was on September 24, 2022. Another awesome page opening for us. We are blessed with a 2-year-old handsome and adventurous boy, Owami Jay.

“We blend our family with three other beautiful and intelligent girls Lisa-Marie Sarah, Mandipaishe Layla and Shona Jhnelle, and 2 energetic and handsome boys Ethan and Nyasha.

“Our prayer every day is for the Almighty to enable us to raise our babies the Godly way and provide for them.

“Most of all, we are best friends, parents’ prayer partners and we look forward to each day with each other as we unlock God’s mystery of our lives.”

However, on a tweet by one Pastor Tom, some people responded with mixed reactions.

Surprisingly, a handle with the name Natty MC, responded:

“Ndinobatika, in fact, ndikutouya pagraft pako,” posted the user.

Below is the thread by Pastor Tom.

“They had a very beautiful wedding and even hired renowned MC Nathan to take care of the day’s affairs much to the satisfaction of Tafadzwa, the bride.

“Nathan marries Tafadzwa in 2022. Not only that, but the couple’s last born, conceived in 2019, is Nathan’s son, not Blessing the husband.

"Reports are that the MC was also married to his praise and worship leader Hazel for around 10 years and they had two kids."