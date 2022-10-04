TRENDING MC MUM ON WEDDING

A LEADING Master of Ceremonies, Nathan “MC Natty’”Gutu, was not in the mood to talk yesterday.
This was despite the fact that his name was trending on
social media yesterday.
He is claimed to have married the bride of a wedding he
officiated at three years ago.MC Natty officiated at the wedding of Tafadzwa
and her husband Blessing.
But three years later, MC Natty is reported to have married
Tafadzwa.Efforts to get a comment from MC Natty were fruitless as his mobile
phone rang unanswered.
He also did not respond to questions sent to him via WhatsApp. Blessing, Tafadzwa’s groom in 2019, was hostile in his response.
“P**s off,” he said.
It is reported that MC Natty and Tafadzwa got married on
September 24.
There is also a post which purports to have been authored
by the new couple, which reads:
“Our journey has been an amazing path. The highs and the
lows kept us together and got us closer.
“We dated for 3 years before engagement.
“On September 23, 2021, on Tafadzwa’s birthday, Nathan
proposed and another awesome path was unlocked.
“Our roora was on September 24, 2022. Another awesome page
opening for us. We are blessed with a 2-year-old handsome and adventurous boy,
Owami Jay.
“We blend our family with three other beautiful and
intelligent girls Lisa-Marie Sarah, Mandipaishe Layla and Shona Jhnelle, and 2
energetic and handsome boys Ethan and Nyasha.
“Our prayer every day is for the Almighty to enable us to
raise our babies the Godly way and provide for them.
“Most of all, we are best friends, parents’ prayer partners
and we look forward to each day with each other as we unlock God’s mystery of
our lives.”
However, on a tweet by one Pastor Tom, some people
responded with mixed reactions.
Surprisingly, a handle with the name Natty MC, responded:
“Ndinobatika, in fact, ndikutouya pagraft pako,” posted the
user.
Below is the thread by Pastor Tom.
“They had a very beautiful wedding and even hired renowned
MC Nathan to take care of the day’s affairs much to the satisfaction of
Tafadzwa, the bride.
“Nathan marries Tafadzwa in 2022. Not only that, but the
couple’s last born, conceived in 2019, is Nathan’s son, not Blessing the
husband.
“Reports are that the MC was also married to his praise and
worship leader Hazel for around 10 years and they had two kids.” H Metro
