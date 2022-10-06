TOWN CLERK FROGMARCHED, LOCKED OUT OF OFFICE

Residents Association of Victoria Falls on Tuesday frogmarched Town Clerk, Ronnie Dube, out of his office after he was suspended for alleged abuse of office.
The association mobilised residents to physically remove
Dube from his Council office following his suspension by the Mayor.
“Today, we stormed Council premises and locked Ronnie
Dube’s office and put a key blocker.
“Dube is under investigation by ZACC for corruption and
illegal Council deals.
“After we left, some Council security personnel tried to
remove the key blocker, but failed.
“It seems Ronnie wants to hide all evidence, but the police
have warned that any security guard who removes the key blocker will be
arrested,” said a source.
In the suspension letter, Dube is accused of five counts of
alleged incompetence.
“On May 26, you wrote a letter to Jackberry Investment
instructing them to make a payment towards one-month rentals into City Council Account
number 4572-033912-202 held at ZB Bank to the tune of ZW$8 251 522.65.
“There is no Council resolution to allocate the brewery to
the said investor.
“The purported lease being drawn in the same letter is
illegal. You acted ultra vires your express and/or implied terms and conditions
of service.
“On February 25, you unilaterally allocated the Council
dumpsite to Greenline Africa, in partnership with Mosi oa Tunya Waste and
Landfill (Pvt) Ltd without a Council resolution.
“In your letter dated February 25, you stated that
management had no authority to lease out the said dumpsite/landfill site or
sewerage pond area.
“You acted outside the scope of your mandate and powers by
usurping Council powers.”
Added the letter: “On
August 4, as the Town Clerk of the City of Victoria Falls, you caused the
transfer of US$84 000 from a Council
account.
“There was no cause for this transfer.
“Council neither authorised such nor does it have an
agreement with you authorising the transfer of the said money.
“This is theft of trust property.
“In June, 2022, you misrepresented to Council a proposal
arising from the tender to sell stand number 8300. The purpose of selling land, through the
tender system is to get the competitive maximum value available on the open
market.
“You misled Council to award the tender to Zambezi
Properties, whose bid of US$4.2 million was lower than the highest bid of US$5.7
million.
“You failed to discharge your duties diligently and
effectively in line with the express or implied conditions of your contract of
employment.
“In your capacity as Town Clerk, you have failed to solve
perennial service delivery challenges, namely water shortages.” H Metro
