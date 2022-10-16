skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 16 October 2022
THEY WANT TO ARREST ME
Sunday, October 16, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THE RETURN OF GAMATOX FACTION
SIX PUPILS KILLED IN HORROR CRASH
Reports say a bus carrying Tynwald School pupils had an accident in Nyanga this evening. Five pupils reportedly died on the spot, while on...
GOVT BLOCKS UK-BOUND NURSES
GOVERNMENT has reportedly stopped issuing clearance letters for nurses in a bid to frustrate them from leaving the country for greener pas...
MAN AND HIS 70 LOVERS
AN unidentified Bindura man’s romantic pictures, with different women, have been trending in the mining town for the past few days. The ma...
PRIEST'S STEAMY PICTURES ROCKS CHURCH
ROMANTIC pictures of a priest from the Anglican Diocese of Harare, with another woman, have torched a storm. Father Taurai Kachembere is m...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment