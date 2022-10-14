TEEN LURED INTO AFFAIR WITH MARRIED WOMAN, QUITS SCHOOL

A MARRIED Zimunya woman (27) dazzled a 15-year-old boy with her bedroom antics, resulting in him absconding school.
However, this terribly backfired on Ruth Maenzanise who
will be a guest of the State for the next 24 months after being convicted of
being intimate with a minor.
She will, however, spend 18 months behind bars after six
months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition that she does
not commit a similar offence.
Maenzanise appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms
Perseverance Makala, while Ms Loice Mazvita Kadenha prosecuted.
Ms Kadenha said the two started dating last month in
Chitakatira Village.
“The boy visited his friend on September 23 and his friend
told him that his landlady had a crush on him.
“The boy told his friend that he was too young to date the
woman.
“The following day, the boy visited his friend again and
Maenzanise also arrived at the homestead. She opened up about her feelings for
the young boy.
“She told him how much she loved and felt about him. The
boy could not resist her advances and the two fell in love,” said Ms Kadenha.
On September 25, the two agreed to meet in the evening to
consummate their relationship.
The boy’s friend provided the room and the lovebirds were
intimate that night.
The boy did not return home and started cohabiting with
Maenzanise.
This happened for some days and his concerned mother went
to his school to check if he was attending classes.
Since he was not showing up at home, she assumed that he
was doing studies with his friend.
The mother found out that her son was no longer coming to
school and questioned him about his moves.
However, he did not divulge what was happening.
The boy later explained to the school head what was
happening and a police report was made.
Maenzanise was arrested, while the boy was sent for medical
examinations.
In court, Maenzanise admitted to sleeping with the
teenager. Manica Post
