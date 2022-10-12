TEACHERS FOR ED STORM SCHOOLS

THE newly-formed Teachers for Economic Development (ED) union is reportedly storming schools countrywide to mobilise support, paralysing learning at some institutions.
It is also holding midweek workshops at schools, with some
said to have already taken place at learning institutions in Zvishavane,
Bulawayo and Marondera in recent days.
The group, seen as sympathetic to the administration of
President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is popularly known as ED, was given the nod by
government to “roll out its economic development” programmes in all schools
where hundreds of teachers are reportedly abandoning classes to attend the
workshops to avoid victimisation.
Schools are allegedly being forced to use own funds to
cater for the travel and subsistence expenses of the organisers.
In a letter dated September 20, 2022, Teachers for ED
secretary-general Takaiteyi Masikati sought permission from government to “roll
out its economic development programme”.
Teachers for ED got government approval in a letter dated
September 22, 2022, written by acting Primary and Secondary Education secretary
Kwadzanai Nyanungo.
“Your communication dated September 2022, is hereby
acknowledged,” Nyanungo wrote.
“Permission is granted
for the roll out of the economic development programme in schools, on
the understanding that teacher participation in your proposed activities is in
the spirit of voluntary teacher building
capacity programme, with due care that there is no disruption to planned
teaching and learning process in schools.”
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro defended the mid-week workshops being conducted by the Teachers
for ED union saying they were “enriching” the education sector.
“Teachers for Economic Development is a full-fledged
teachers’ union with its own resources generated from its economic development
projects; so I ask, why would a vehicle with a full tank of fuel go to a fuel
station?” Ndoro said, adding that the workshops actually enriched the value of
education.
Teachers’ unions are, however, concerned about selective
treatment by government of the Teachers for ED grouping.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general
Raymond Majongwe said: “Definitely if any other teachers union had mobilised
teachers for workshops during the week, government would not have approved.
Under the Teachers for ED programme, teachers are being promised access to
government loans, promotions, mining rights, among others, which should be
accessible to any teacher. We do not have a problem with Teachers for Ed
mobilising members, but we have a problem when it is given preferential
treatment by government which should be impartial. “
Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill
Taderera said, while teachers should join a union of their choice, and that
Teachers for ED was not a labour union, but an economic empowerment
organisation.
Zimbabwe National Teachers Union chief executive officer
Manuel Nyawo said: “The Teachers for ED formation is a well calculated planto
weaken the collective bargaining power of unions.”
He said it was a well-orchestrated way to suppress
effective collective bargaining. Newsday
