TAPIWA MAKORE'S KILLERS IN COURT

THE trial of four murder suspects linked to the alleged ritual killing of then seven-year-old Murehwa minor Tapiwa Makore (Junior) in September 2020 resumed at the High Court yesterday, with the quarlert denying the charge.
Tapiwa’s decapitated body was buried seven months later,
with the head missing, following the intervention of traditional healers.
The suspects Tafadzwa
Shamba, Tapiwa Makore Senior, Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore denied the
allegations when they appeared before Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.
The prime suspect Shamba, who was represented by Tinashe
Mavhaire and Mutsa Chivandire from Chivandire, Mavhaire and Zinto Law Chambers
told the court that he admitted to the allegations under duress after being
assaulted by the investigating officers.
Shamba, who was the gardener of the deceased's father and
was linked to the offence by his blood-soaked pair of trousers, denied the link
saying the blood spots that were found on his pair of trouser were from a
chicken he had slaughtered at Makore Snr’s homestead.
He also stated that the blood stains found on his vest were
menstrual blood left by his friend’s girlfriend.
Shamba also denied that he sold human remains to one Joiner
Tangarire saying he had regularly sold him beef for over a year.
“Shamba was heavily assaulted by police from CID Murehwa
using iron bars, shamboks, sticks and was tied with rope for more than five
hours to make admissions to this offence. He will state that he was forced to
admit the offence. All indications are denied as they are done under a
prolonged physical assault and duress by the police officers,” Shamba's lawyers
submited.
“Shamba was advised that the President had declared that he
should be killed and was taken to Marondera for burial. He was told by the
police to implicate others as co-pepetrators. He was told what to say by the
police on camera.”
Tapiwa's mother Linda Munyori narrated how she sent her
child to the garden after she prepared food for him until the time he
disappeared.
The second witness Julia Kamunda who had told the police
that her son was asked by Shamba to call the deceased from the garden and
denied the statement saying she was forced to lie.
Kamunda had told the police that her son James Makore was
sent by Shamba to collect the now deceased from the garden.
“I then advised James Makore not to tell anyone about the
issue. I even threatened to assault him if ever he tells anyone... I went to
the garden my son James Makore told me that he had been given US$5 and a green
T-shirt by Tapiwa Makore (Senior) for thanking him for assisting Tafadzwa
Shamba to call the nov deceased," Kamunda told the police at the time.
But in court she denied all her statements saying she was
assaulted by the police together with her husband who is not a witness in the
matter.
The other three also denied the offence saying they were
assaulted by the police to give statements that were told by the police.
The trial continues today. Newsday
