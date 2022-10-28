STUDENT FAKES DEATH AFTER LOBOLA

A MORGAN Zintec College student is said to have faked her death to try and fool her lover.

The student, only identified as Shantel, shocked her college mates, who even opened a WhatsApp condolence group.

Pictures of her body, covered halfway with a blanket, accompanied by the fake death message.

One of Shantel’s friends, however, countered the fake reports and revealed she was still alive.

Morgan Zintec principal, Dr Tonderai Zenda, told H-Metro the message disturbed a number of students, who were sitting for their examinations.

“Shantel is one of our bridging course students,” said Zenda.

“She was supposed to be among students sitting for final examinations, but she missed some of the sittings.

“We heard a rumour about her death but later learnt that she is alive.

“She has not been here since the rumour went around and we are also keen to know from her what had happened.

“It disturbed some students.”

A close relative of Shantel said pictures circulating on social media were taken two years ago.

“People are spreading falsehoods, Shantel is alive and never died as reported,” she said, declining to identify herself.

However, impeccable sources told H-Metro Shantel directed her lover to some people to pay lobola.

After the lover paid lobola, Shantel was reported to have devised a plan to fake her own death.

It has been claimed that some of the people were brought in to give an impression they were her relatives, during the lobola ceremony.

The lover was fooled to believe he was communicating with Shantel’s mother about the death.

Shantel’s relatives could neither deny nor confirm the lobola story, but threatened to deal with H-Metro if the article was published.

“If you go ahead and publish Shantel’s lobola issue, which we never gave you, we will surely deal with you.

“The people giving you that information will also pay for that,” she said. H Metro