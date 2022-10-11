SONS BASH STEPMOTHER TO DEATH

A CHIREDZI woman died after she was bashed by her stepsons, who accused her of witchcraft.
The incident happened under Chief Chilonga’s area.
Elliot Matsilele and his brother Innocent are now on the
run.
Elliot Tsumele and his wife, Lucia Matenhere, were left
with serious injuries after the beatings.
Matenhere died from her injuries at Chiredzi Hospital on
Sunday night.
A close relative confirmed the incident saying the family
was still in shock.
“They were being accused of witchcraft. The incident
occurred on October 6 and the pair was admitted at Chiredzi Hospital.
The relative said the couple was accused of bewitching
other relatives.
“Vainzi vanoroya, so on this day vakomana vakabva
vakatevera mudhara kudoro vakavati handei kumusha pane nyanya yatinoda kutaura.
“Ndokusvika musango ndokuvarova vachiti ndiwe unotiroya kusvika vavhunika
mavoko.
“They then followed their stepmother to the river where she
had gone to do her laundry.
“They accused her of bewitching family members, vakamuti
iwewe nemurume wako ndimi munotiroya
“No arrests have been made but mapurisa acho kana tikati
tirikuda case number vari kungotsikatsika,” said the source. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment