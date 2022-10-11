SONS BASH STEPMOTHER TO DEATH



A CHIREDZI woman died after she was bashed by her stepsons, who accused her of witchcraft.

The incident happened under Chief Chilonga’s area.

Elliot Matsilele and his brother Innocent are now on the run.

Elliot Tsumele and his wife, Lucia Matenhere, were left with serious injuries after the beatings.

Matenhere died from her injuries at Chiredzi Hospital on Sunday night.

A close relative confirmed the incident saying the family was still in shock.

“They were being accused of witchcraft. The incident occurred on October 6 and the pair was admitted at Chiredzi Hospital.

The relative said the couple was accused of bewitching other relatives.

“Vainzi vanoroya, so on this day vakomana vakabva vakatevera mudhara kudoro vakavati handei kumusha pane nyanya yatinoda kutaura. “Ndokusvika musango ndokuvarova vachiti ndiwe unotiroya kusvika vavhunika mavoko.

“They then followed their stepmother to the river where she had gone to do her laundry.

“They accused her of bewitching family members, vakamuti iwewe nemurume wako ndimi munotiroya

“No arrests have been made but mapurisa acho kana tikati tirikuda case number vari kungotsikatsika,” said the source. H Metro