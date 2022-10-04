SLEEPING BOY MURDERED, MUM LEFT FOR DEAD

POLICE in the Midlands have launched a manhunt for the person who killed a one-year-old baby boy in cold blood in Gweru last Thursday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where a one-year-old baby boy was struck on the head with a sharp object by an unidentified person.

“The incident occurred at Plot 13 Dawson Farm, Somabhula, in Gweru, on 29 September 2022 around 3am,” said Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

The boy, Landelihle Moyo, was reportedly murdered while sleeping with his mother Loveletter Moyo, who was also attacked and injured, during the incident.

“It is alleged Loveletter Moyo and her five children retired to bed for the night and her brother Vickson Sibanda was asleep in a separate room.

“In the early hours of the morning at around 3am, Vickson Sibanda heard some noise from Loveletter Moyo’s room. He went to check and found Loveletter Moyo bleeding from the forehead and left hand.

“Landelihle Moyo, one of her children, was bleeding on the forehead and left hand showing no signs of life.

“The suspect had already fled the scene.

“Loveletter Moyo sustained a deep cut on the forehead and lost a middle finger on the left hand, “ said Insp Mahoko. H Metro