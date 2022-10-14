Friday, 14 October 2022

SIX PUPILS KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

Friday, October 14, 2022  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

 

Reports say a bus carrying Tynwald School pupils had an accident in Nyanga this evening. Five pupils reportedly died on the spot, while one died upon admission to the hospital. The childfen were on a school trip.

