SIKHALA FUMES OVER MWONZORA VISIT

INCARCERATED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have fired a salvo at MDC Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora for allegedly “misleading” the nation by claiming he had met the two at Chikurubi Maximum Prison at the weekend.

Sikhala’s spokesperson Freddy Masarirevu issued a Press statement yesterday claiming that Sikhala and Sithole were not happy with prison officers who tried to get them to meet Mwonzora.

“Honourable Sikhala and Honourable Sithole want the public to know that on October 14, 2022, they were advised that Mwonzora intended to visit them. This information came through the prison security team. The two declined the request and gave officials reasons, which were communicated that day,” Masarirevu said in a statement.

“On October 15, the same senior prison security officials came informing them that Mwonzora had come to visit them despite their express statement declining the request. Honourable Sithole and Honourable Sikhala again refused and opted to remain in the cells while Mwonzora was waiting outside the gate.”

“Some prison officials confirmed today that Mwonzora did not even make it to the second gate. There are five gates one has to pass through to see inmates. It is sad and unfortunate that a person as senior and learned as Mwonzora would mislead the public that he met Honourable Sikhala and Honourable Sithole in prison.

“His public statement which he issued to members of the Press when he went to Chikurubi Maximum Prison claiming to have met both Sikhala and Sithole is, therefore, incorrect and should be dismissed with uttermost contempt.”

The two are also questioning why Mwonzora was allowed to visit them while CCC president Nelson Chamisa was denied access.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Witness Dube fired back saying it was a sideshow by Masarirevu.

“As the MDC Alliance, we find it regrettable. President Mwonzora is the leader of the opposition in Parliament, the basis upon which Sikhala granted him an opportunity to assist in his bid for freedom. Mwonzora takes care of those in his charge despite all the sideshows being staged by those with no good wishes for Sikhala at the time of need. This is a sideshow of people who are lazy to think,” Dube said.

He did not comment on why Sikhala and Sithole refused to meet Mwonzora.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested in June together with 14 Nyatsime activists for reportedly inciting public violence.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services before going to the print were fruitless. Newsday