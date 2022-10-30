skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 30 October 2022
SIKHALA CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY IN JAIL
Sunday, October 30, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
GO TO HELL : MADAM BOSS' MOTHER-IN-LAW ERUPTS
THERE was drama at a local private hospital yesterday when Madam Boss’ mother-in-law exploded and started attacking H-Metro over our coverag...
VIDEO : BITI WEARS THE SCARF
The scarf is in National Colours so don’t call those who accessorise with it names. Who knows, one day is one day. And that day was yeste...
SUPERMARKET LOSES $1M COOKING OIL THROUGH TILL SLIPS CON
THREE daring Chitungwiza fraudsters allegedly edited till slips to steal cooking oil worth $1 million from a Rusape supermarket. The three...
BRUTUM FULMEN : ED CHALLENGER CASE
COURT AWARDS HUBBY'S FULL SALARY TO WIFE
A HARARE woman has won the right to get her husband’s entire salary into her bank account every month. The money will be used for the main...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment