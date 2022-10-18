PUPIL KILLS SELF OVER PHONE

A Form 3 Mucheke High School student committed suicide last Friday after being confronted by his colleagues over a lost cellphone.

Mucheke High head, Vincent Maweni confirmed the case and said investigations were being carried out to establish the circumstances behind Clive Muungani’s death.

Muungani died after drinking maize pesticide.

The boys suspected of putting pressure on Muungani over the phone did not turn up for school yesterday thereby delaying investigations, said Maweni.

A source told The Mirror that Muungani and several of his colleagues took turns to use a cellphone owned by one of the students. The phone however, got lost while it was in his custody.

The colleagues started pressuring him to produce the phone and on Friday he could not bear it anymore and he took the poisonous tablets.

He started vomiting and lied to his father that he had eaten corn which had an unusual smell. He was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where he died in the early hours of Saturday. He however, revealed the true story to the nurses.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was yet to get the story. Masvingo Mirror