PUPIL KILLS SELF OVER PHONE

A Form 3 Mucheke High School student committed suicide last Friday after being confronted by his colleagues over a lost cellphone.
Mucheke High head, Vincent Maweni confirmed the case and
said investigations were being carried out to establish the circumstances
behind Clive Muungani’s death.
Muungani died after drinking maize pesticide.
The boys suspected of putting pressure on Muungani over the
phone did not turn up for school yesterday thereby delaying investigations,
said Maweni.
A source told The Mirror that Muungani and several of his
colleagues took turns to use a cellphone owned by one of the students. The
phone however, got lost while it was in his custody.
The colleagues started pressuring him to produce the phone
and on Friday he could not bear it anymore and he took the poisonous tablets.
He started vomiting and lied to his father that he had
eaten corn which had an unusual smell. He was taken to Masvingo Provincial
Hospital where he died in the early hours of Saturday. He however, revealed the
true story to the nurses.
Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was yet to get the story. Masvingo Mirror
